Bengaluru cafe blast suspect seen boarding bus on day incident occurred, NIA releases video

CCTV shows Bengaluru cafe blast suspect seen boarding a bus on day incident occurred.

Bengaluru Cafe Blast: A new video has surfaced showing 'The Rameshwaram Cafe' blast suspect boarding a bus in Bengaluru moments after the incident. Sharing the video on social media platform X, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sought citizen cooperation in identifying the suspect linked to the bomb blast in a popular Bengaluru cafe.

Sources said that the NIA has got information in Bellary that the accused had boarded a bus moving towards Gokarna city in coastal Karnataka from Mantralayam in Andhra Pradesh. It is suspected that the bomber was in Bhatkal town in Uttara Kannada district and may have plans of escaping to a foreign country.

Meanwhile, a cloth merchant from Kaul Bazaar in Ballari has been detained by the NIA and Central Crime Branch in their joint investigation of the March 1 blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe, sources said on Friday.

The teams suspect that the detenu, who was an active member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), was part of the plot.

Meanwhile, the investigation teams found that the man who planted bomb at the food joint on March 1 travelled from Bengaluru to Tumakuru, Ballari, Bidar and then Bhatkal, sources said.

The Bengaluru Police has registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act in connection with the explosion at the popular quick-service eatery.

The Brookfield outlet of The Rameshwaram Cafe where a low intensity blast occurred on Friday leaving 10 people injured will be reopened on March 8, said the co-founder and CEO of the popular city eatery.



