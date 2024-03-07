Rameshwaram Cafe low-intensity blast: New images of key suspect emerge, NIA claims breakthrough

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV New images of alleged suspect

In the latest development in the Rameshwaram Cafe low-intensity blast incident in Karnataka, new images of the alleged suspect have emerged. According to National Investigation Agency (NIA) sources, the suspect who came in a BMTC bus, after planting the bomb in the cafe, went to a mosque in the same area where he offered Friday prayers and also changed his clothes. The baseball cap that the suspect was wearing has been recovered from near the mosque, the NIA said.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said the police are pursuing vital clues and getting close to cracking the March one Rameshwaram Café low-intensity blast incident. The police got some vital clues in the past two days, which were promising.

However, no arrests have been made in connection with the case.

According to sources related to the investigation of this case, this suspect was seen at the bus stand of Bellary. The NIA team is examining the CCTV footage there. The suspects was found travelling in different buses. According to sources, the suspect was also found travelling in buses between Tumakuru, Mantralayam in Andhra Pradesh and Gokarna in Coastal Karnataka.