When will UPSC CSE 2024 Prelims Admit Card be released? Here's expected date, exam schedule, pattern, more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC CSE 2024 Prelims Admit Card Soon

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to release the admit cards for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam 2024 soon. Once the admit cards are released, the candidates can download their UPSC CSE 2024 admit card from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the UPSC CSE 2024 prelim exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 16 at various exam centres. It is expected that the commission will release the admit cards one week prior to the commencement of the exam. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of admit card date and time. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.

How to download UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024 admit card?

Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024 admit card'

It will redirect you to a login page where you will have to provide the necessary details

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024 admit card for future reference

This recruitment drive is being to recruit approximately 1,056 vacancies which include 40 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the prelims, mains, and interviews. All those who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the UPSC Civil Services Main 2024 exam for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts.

Exam Pattern

UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam will consist of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carry a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in subsection (A) of Section. Both the question papers will be of the objective type (multiple choice questions) and each will be of two hours duration. The General Studies Paper-II of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%. The question papers will be set both in Hindi and English.