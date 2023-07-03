UPSSSC VDO admit card 2023 out on ssc.uk.gov.in, Here's easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSSSC VDO admit card 2023 download link at ssc.uk.gov.in

UPSSSC VDO admit card 2023 download, UPSSSC admit card 2023, upsssc: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the admit card for Graduate Level Exam for the post of VDO/Gram Vikas Adhikari, Gram Panchayat Vikas Adhikari (VPDO) and Others. Candidates who applied for the said exam can download their hall tickets using their credientials on the login page - sssc.uk.gov.in.

The commission has scheduled Graduate Level Exam for recruitment to the various posts on July 9 2023, from 11 AM to 1 PM at 442 exam centres. According to the official notice, a total of 146371 candidates will appear in this exam. Candidates can check their exam date, time, venue at the their hall tickets. The exam will have 100 multiple choice questions on General Hindi, General Knowledge, General Studies such as maths, reasing etc.

ALSO READ | RPSC RAS Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 905 posts; Apply at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

UPSSSC VDO admit card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of UPSSC - sssc.uk.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSSSC VDO admit card 2023 or स्नातक स्तरीय परीक्षा के प्रवेश पत्र(ADMIT CARD) के सम्बन्ध में आवश्यक सूचना हेतु क्लिक करें flashing on the homepage It will take you to the login page where you need to enter details such as name, father's name, and other details UPSSSC VDO admit card 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save UPSSSC VDO admit card 2023 for future reference

UPSSSC VDO 2023: Exam Pattern

The exam will be parted in three sections - General Hindi, General Knowledge/General Studies, related paper question. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours.

ALSO READ | SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2023: Application begins for 1558 at ssc.nic.in, Check eligibility, how to apply

Candidates appearing in the said exam required to bring photo identity card and photograph on the day of exam. Candidates can directly download UPSSSC VDO admit card 2023 by clicking on the provided link.