RPSC RAS Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 905 posts; Apply at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC RAS Recruitment 2023: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has started the registrations for Rajasthan State Services and Rajasthan Subordinate Services Exam 2023. Aspiring candidates can register online for RPSC RAS exam 2023 online through the official website-- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The application process has been started on July 1 and the last date to apply is July 31, 2023.

A total number of 905 posts is to be filled through the RPSC RAS Recruitment 2023, of which 424 posts are for State Services and 481 posts are for Subordinate Services. The candidates will be selected for final recruitment on the basis of their performance in the prelims, mains, viva voce, and personality tests.

The RPSC RAS prelims will be held offline in pen and paper based format. The question paper will comprise of 200 objective-type questions. Candidates will have to solve the questions within 180 minutes (3 hours). Candidates will be allowed to edit the RPSC RAS exam form within 10 days from the last date of the application process. Aspirants will have to pay an additional fee of Rs 500 for editing the application form.

RPSC RAS 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification - Candidate should have a graduation degree from a recognized University. Aspirants can refer to the official notification for more details.

Age Limit - Candidates should be between 21 to 40 years.

Application Fee - General category candidates will have to pay Rs 600 as registration fee, whereas, economically weaker section (EWS), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and other reserved categories candidates will have to pay Rs 400.

RPSC RAS 2023 Application Form: Steps to Apply Online

In order to apply for the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS), candidates will be required to visit the official website and apply after logging in to their One Time Registration, OTR account. Candidates can follow the step-by-step process to apply online below.

1. Visit RPSC's official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on the 'One Time Registration' link and complete basic registration.

3. Login using your OTR credentials and proceed to fill RPSC RAS application form 2023.

4. Upload the required documents and cross-verify the details entered.

5. Pay the application fee and finally submit the form.

6. Download and take a printout of the RPSC RAS exam form for future reference.