UPPSC RO, ARO admit card 2024 out at uppsc.up.nic.in, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC RO ARO admit card 2024 out

UPPSC RO, ARO admit card 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit cards for the Review Officer (RO)/Assistant Review Officer (ARO-2023) preliminary exam on its website. Candidates who appeared in the UPPSC Prelims Exam 2024 can download their call letters using their registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. The link to the admit cards is available at uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the Review Officer (RO)/Assistant Review Officer (ARO-2023) preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on February 11 in two shifts, the first shift will start from 9.30 to 11.30 am and the second will commence from 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm. Candidates can check their exact exam schedule on the official website. Candidates can go through the easy steps given below to download their UPPSC RO, ARO admit card 2024.

How to download UPPSC RO, ARO admit card 2024?

Visit the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPPSC RO, ARO admit card 2024' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your required credentials and click on the 'submit' button

UPPSC RO, ARO admit card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download UPPSC RO, ARO admit card 2024 and save it for future reference

UPPSC RO, ARO admit card 2024 direct download link

As per the sources, 1,069,725 individuals applied for the exam, with 411 RO/ARO seats up for grabs. With 2, 603 applicants contending for one position, it is clear that this is an extremely difficult competition.

The advertisement for the recruitment to the post of Review Officer (RO)/Assistant Review Officer (ARO-2023) was released on October 9, 2023, and the deadline for applications was extended from November 9 to November 24. The commission has finalized the locations for the exams and started the necessary procedures, such as appointing supervisors and static and sector magistrates. Early in February, the final list of centres will be made public. Strict procedures like applying Section 144 and conducting in-depth applicant inspections will be in place. At exam centres, there will be constant CCTV surveillance.