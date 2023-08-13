UPSC Recruitment 2023 out: Apply online for 30 Specialist Grade 3 and other posts, check eligibility, more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC Recruitment 2023 application begins for various posts

UPSC Recruitment 2023, UPSC Recruitment 2023 application form: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Specialist Grade III and other posts in various ministries of the Government of India. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at upsconline.nic.in latest by August 31 till 11.59 PM. The candidates can take a printout of the submitted forms by September 1.

A total of 30 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive for the post of Specialist Officers and Scientific Assistants in the Governor of India. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, selection criteria and other detials below.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Harvest Technologist: Masters degree in Post-Harvest Technology or Food Science and Nutrition or Food Technology. Senior Scientific Assistant (Aeronautical): Degree in Aeronautical Engineering or Technology or Associate Member of Institute of Engineers (AMIE) or Associate Member of Aeronautical Society of India (AMASI). Senior Scientific Assistant (Chemical): Degree in Chemical Engineering/Technology Senior Scientific Assistant (Computer): Degree in Computer Engineering or Technology from any recognized University plus one year experience Senior Scientific Assistant (Electronics): Degree in Electronics Engineering or Technology Senior Scientific Assistant (Metallurgy): Degree in Metallurgical Engineering or Technology from any recognized University OR Associate Member of Indian Institute of Metals (AMIIM) OR Associate Member of Institute of Engineers (AMIE) Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical)(DCIO/Tech): Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (B.E. or B.Tech) or B.Sc (Engg) awarded by a recognized University Junior Scientific Officer (Biology): Masters Degree in Botany or Zoology or Microbiology or Biotechnology or Biochemistry or Physical Anthropology or Genetics or Forensic Science with Botany or Zoology as one of the subjects during all the three years of Bachelor of Science level. Specialist Grade III (Anaesthesiology/Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation): MBBS degree required

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Harvest Technologist: 40 years

Senior Scientific Assistant (Aeronautical/Chemical/Metallurgy): 30 years

Senior Scientific Assistant (Computer/Electronics): 33 years

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical)(DCIO/Tech): 35 years

Junior Scientific Officer (Biology): 30 years

Specialist Grade III (Anaesthesiology/Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation): 40 years

UPSC Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Candidates can submit applications online latest by August 31 till 11.59 PM at upsconline.nic.in. The candidates belonging to unreserved category are are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. There will be no fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.