SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI recruitment 2023: Submit applications before August 15 on ssc.nic.in, details here

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI recruitment 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will end the registration process for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, and Central Armed Police Forces (SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI) exam 2023. Eligible and interested candidates who have yet not submitted their applications can do so at the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

The commission will open the correction window between August 16 and 17. Candidates will be able to make changes in their application form during the scheduled timeline. This drive is being done to recruit 1876 vacancies out of which 1714 vacancies are for SI GD, 53 are for SI Delhi Police Female and 109 are SI Male. Candidates can check the details below that require at the time of submitting online application form.

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be graduate passed from a recognized university to apply for the above posts. The candidates who are in the final year of the graduation can also apply for the aforesaid posts.

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI recruitment 2023: Age Limit

The age of the candidate for applying to the post of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, and Central Armed Police Forces (SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI) exam 2023 should be between 20 and 25 years. There will be age relaxation criteria for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in. Click on the apply tab Click on the CAPF tab Click on the notification link that reads, 'Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2023' It will take you to the login where you need to register yourself first Generate credientials and proceed with the application form Fill out the application form, upload documents, pay application fee and click on the submit button Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2023 application form will appear on the screen Take a printout of the acknowledgement form for future reference

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General / OBC / EWS category will have to pay Rs. 100/- while the candidates belonging to the SC / ST categories are exempted from paying application fee.