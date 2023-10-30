UPSC Recruitment 2023: 46 vacancies announced for Assistant Director and other posts, apply at upsc.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification out for various posts, apply online at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to various posts including Assistant Direct and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

According to the official notification, a total of 46 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the recruitment test and interview process. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, and other details below before submitting the online applications.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Online application commencement date - October 28

Last date for submitting an online application - November 11

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Medical Gastroenterology) - 7 Posts

Assistant Director: 39 Posts

Professor: 1 post

Senior Lecturer: 3 posts

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Medical Gastroenterology) - MBBS Degree or equivalent

Assistant Director: Bachelor/Master's Degree in a relevant subject from a recognized University.

Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details related to the notification.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Salary

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Medical Gastroenterology) - Pay Scale: Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Assistant Director: Pay Scale: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Professor: Pay Scale: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Senior Lecturer: Pay Scale: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on the candidate's performance in the Recruitment Test (RT) and interview process.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Candidates can submit applications online at upsc.gov.in on or before November 11. Candidates can refer to the official notification for details about the recruitment process.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability - No fee

other categories - Rs. 25



