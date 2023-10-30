Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK UPSC NDA NA 1 2023 Marks out

UPSC NDA NA 1 2023 Marks: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the marks of the recommended candidates for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy examination (NDA & NA 2023). The candidates can download UPSC NDA NA 1 2023 Marks 2023 from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. The list contains the candidate's roll number, name of the candidate, and total written marks.

According to the results, a total of 628 candidates have qualified in the above mentioned exam based on the results of the written exam held by UPSC on April 16 and the subsequent interview held by SSC, of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 151st Course and Naval Academy for the 113th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). The results were uploaded on October 27.

How to download UPSC NDA NA 1 2023 Marks?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC NDA NA 1 2023 Marks'

It will redirect you to the new page

It will redirect you to a PDF

Now, check your roll number, name, and other details on the list

UPSC NDA NA 1 2023 Marks will appear on the screen

Download UPSC NDA NA 1 2023 Marks and save it for future reference

Candidates may contact the Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of the Commission’s Office, either in person or on telephone at Nos.011-23385271/011-23381125/011- 23098543 between 10:00 hours and 17:00 hours on any working day for any further information.

ALSO READ | UPSC NDA NA 1 2023 Result: Marks of recommended candidates uploaded on upsc.gov.in, direct link here

ALSO READ | AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2023 to be out today at aiimexams.ac.in, check latest updates