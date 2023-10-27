UPSC NDA NA 1 2023 final result declared at upsc.gov.in, check roll-number wise select list

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK UPSC NDA NA 1 2023 final result announced

UPSC NDA NA 1 2023 final result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy examination (NDA & NA 2023). All those who appeared in the NDA NA Exam 1 2023 can download the final results from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. According to the results, a total of 628 candidates have qualified in the above-mentioned exam. The list of the selected candidates can be accessed by following the easy steps given below.

The commission conducted the UPSC NDA NA 1 2023 exam on April 16, after which shortlisted candidates were called for interview by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy for the 151st course and Naval Academy for the 113th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). The details regarding the commencement of these courses can be checked at the official website of Ministry of Defence.

How to download UPSC NDA NA 1 2023 final result?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC NDA NA 1 2023 final result'

It will redirect you to a PDF that contains the roll number-wise result of the candidates

Candidates can check their results and save PDFs for future reference

According to the official notice, the results have been prepared based on the candidate's performance in the written test and interview. The results of the Medical Examinations have not been taken into account in preparing these lists. The results of the selected candidates are provisional.

What's next?

Shortlisted candidates are required to submit the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No.III, Wing–I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066 wherever this has not already been done and NOT to UPSC.

In case, there is any change of address, the candidates are advised to promptly intimate directly to the Army Headquarter at the address given above, reads the official notice.