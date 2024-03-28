UPSC IFS 2023 interview dates announced at upsc.gov.in, check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC IFS 2023 interview dates out

UPSC IFS 2023 interview dates: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released an important notice regarding the commencement of the UPSC IFS 2023 interviews. All those who appeared in the UPSC IFS 2023 main exam and qualified for the personality test can download the exam date sheet from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the commission will conduct the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023 Personality Tests (Interviews) from April 22 wherein a total of 362 candidates appeared.

The commission has uploaded the roll number-wise list of the candidates who are eligible to appear in the UPSC IFS 2023 interview on its website. The interviews will be conducted till May 1. The candidates will have to report for the afternoon session at 09:00 am and for the Afternoon Session at 1 pm.

When will UPSC IFS 2023-34 admit cards be released?

The commission will upload the e-Summon Letter of Personality Test (Interviews) of the selected candidates on its official website. However, the commission has yet not specified any date and time of releasing UPSC IFS 2023-34 admit cards. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates. The link to the admit cards will be activated at https://www.upsc.gov.in and https://www.upsconline.in. The commission will not change the date and time of the personality test in any circumstances. Candidates are advised to make their travel plans accordingly.

It should be noted that the travel expenses are restricted only to the Second/Sleeper class train fare (Mail/Express) for appearing in the Interview. In case, the candidates perform their journey by any other mode/class, the same will be dealt with as per S.R.-132 and the Commission’s guidelines, available on the Commission’s website.

The candidates have to submit hard copies/ Print out of tickets for inward and outward journeys, showing the details of fare along with the prescribed duly filled-in T.A. claim form.