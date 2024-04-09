UPSC ESE 2024 Main Exam Date announced at upsc.gov.in, check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UPSC ESE 2024 Main Exam Date out

UPSC ESE 2024 Main Exam Date: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the exam schedule for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Exam 2024. All those who have passed the ESE prelims 2024 exam and now gearing themselves for the main exam, can download the exam schedule on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

As per the exam calendar, the main exam will be conducted on June 23 in two shifts. The first shift of the exam was conducted between 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Exam Centres for Engineering Services Main Exam

The Commission will conduct the Engineering Services Main Exam 2024 at various exam centres including Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Dispur (Guwahati), Lucknow, Shillong, Aizawl, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Shimla, Allahabad, Cuttack, Jaipur, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram, Bangalore, Dehradun, Jammu, Raipur, Vishakhapatnam, Bhopal, Delhi, Kolkata, and Ranchi. The candidates will be able to check the exam venue, once their admit cards are out.

When will UPSC ESE 2024 Main Admit Card be out?

The commission will upload UPSC ESE 2024 Main admit cards one week prior to the commencement of the exam. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

UPSC ESE 2024 Main Exam Calendar: How to download?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC ESE 2024 Main exam Calendar'

It will redirect you to a PDF that contains subject-wise exam schedule

Download and save UPSC ESE 2024 Main exam calendar for future reference

This drive is being done to recruit 167 vacancies in the organisation. The selection of the candidates will be done on the candidates' performance in the prelims, mains, medical exam, and physical test. The registration procedure for the same was done between September 6 to 26. Candidates can check the official website for the latest updates