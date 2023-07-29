UPSC CMS 2023 result out at upsc.gov.in, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC CMS 2023 result PDF available on upsc.gov.in

UPSC CMS 2023 result, UPSC CMS 2023 result download link: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023. All those who appeared in the UPSC CMS 2023 can download their results from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

The commission had conducted Combined Medical Services exam on 16th July, 2023. The provisional results have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates who have qualified in the written test can appear for Interview/Personality Test. The qualified candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age/age relaxation/Date of Birth, educational qualifications, community reservation, benchmark disability (if applicable) etc. at the time of the appearing in the Interview/Personality Test. Candidates have been advised to keep their certificates ready and check beforehand the requirement of certificates in accordance with the important instructions available on the website.

UPSC CMS 2023 result: How to download?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC CMS 2023 result' It will take you to a new PDF contains roll numbers of selected candidates Cntrl+F+Roll number and search UPSC CMS 2023 result will appear on the screen

UPSC CMS 2023 Result: When will marksheet be released?

According to the notification, the marksheet of the candidates who have not qualified in the exam will be uploaded after the publication of final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days.

UPSC CMS 2023: What's next?

Candidates who pass the exam must complete a Detailed Application From which will be uploaded on the Commission’s website in due course of time. The exact date of interview will be communicated to the candidates through e-Summon Letter. Candidates have been advised to keep a check on the official website for latest updates.