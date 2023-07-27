SSC JE 2023 official notification: 1,324 Vacancies notified, check eligibility, salary, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC JE 2023 online form link activated at ssc.nic.in

SSC JE 2023 official notification, SSC Junior Engineer online application, SSC 2023 online form: Applications are being accepted for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Test, 2023, by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Those who meet the requirements can apply online at ssc.nic.in. The link to the online applications is available on the official website for recruitment to the various posts in Organizations/Offices of the Government of India. August 16 is the deadline for applications.

A total of 1,324 vacancies have been notified. The candidates will be selected depending on how well they performed in the preliminary, main, and interview rounds. The finally selected candidates will be appointed in Level 6 (Rs 35400-112400/-) of pay matrix of 7th Central Pay Commission for Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial Posts. Check vacancy breakup, eligibility, how to apply and more relevant information below.

SSC JE 2023: Vacancy Details

Border Roads Organisation (Male candidates only)

JE (C): 431

JE (E&M): 55

Central Public Works Department

JE (C): 421

JE (E): 124

Central Water Commission

JE (C): 188

JE (M): 23

Farakka Barrage Project

JE (C): 15

JE (M): 6

Military Engineer Services

JE (C): 29

JE (E&M): 18

Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (Andaman Lakshadweep Harbour Works)

JE (C): 7

JE (M): 1

National Technical Research Organisation

JE (C): 4

JE (E): 1

JE (M): 1

SSC JE 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Degree in relevant engineering discipline from a recognized University.

Age Limit - upto 30 years

SSC JE 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of SSC Click on the 'apply' Click on the link that reads, 'Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2023' It will take you to a new page where you need to fill all the basic details Upload documents, pay application fee and click on submit button For your records, print out the confirmation document

SSC JE 2023: Application Fee