Bihar Legislative Council Recruitment 2023: Apply for 107 vacancies at biharvidhanparishad.gov.in

Bihar Legislative Council Recruitment 2023: Bihar Legislative Council has started registrations for the recruitment of Assistant, Assistant MLA, Data Entry Operator and Lower Division Clerk posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Bihar Legislative Council Recruitment 2023 by visiting the official website biharvidhanparishad.gov.in.

The application process for this recruitment started today, July 25. Candidates will be able to apply for this recruitment till August 21, 2023. A total of 107 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment process.

Bihar Legislative Council Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Start date of online application - July 25, 2023

July 25, 2023 Last date to fill application form - August 21, 2023

August 21, 2023 Last date to pay examination fee - August 22, 2023

Application fee

The application fee for SC, ST, Women, PWD and all reserved category permanent residents of Bihar applying for this recruitment is Rs 600. Whereas, for other categories candidates and applicants from other states will have to pay the application fee is Rs1,200.

Age Limit

The minimum age for the post of Assistant and Assistant Legislative Officer to apply for this recruitment is 21 years. Whereas, the minimum age for the post of Data Entry Operator and Lower Division Clerk is 18 years.

Pay Scale

The candidates selected in this recruitment will get a salary ranging from Rs 25,500 to Rs 1,42,400 according to the post.

Bihar Legislative Council Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Visit the official website at biharvidhanparishad.gov.in

Click on the Bihar Legislative Council Recruitment 2023 application form link

On the next window enter the complete details and upload the required documents

Pay the examination and submit the application form

Download the confirmation page and save it for further reference.

Bihar Legislative Council Recruitment 2023: Direct Link