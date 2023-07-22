IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 registration last date extended till July 28; apply at ibps.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 registration last date

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the registration deadline for CRP Clerks-XIII Recruitment Exam 2023. Aspiring candidates can now register for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 till July 28. The application form is hosted on the official website-- ibps.in. Applicants who successfully submitted the examination form can print their IBPS Clerk application till August 8, 2023.

Earlier the last date to fill in the application form was July 21. The IBPS will fill up a total of 4,045 vacancies of Clerical cadre posts through this recruitment process. The preliminary examination is likely to be held on August 26, 27, and September 9, 2023, in online computer based test (CBT) format and the main examination will be held on October 7, 2023.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 Dates

Start date of online application submission - July 1, 2023

Last date to fill IBPS Clerk application form - July 28, 2023

Pre- Exam Training call letter download - August 2023

Pre- Exam Training date - August 2023

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 prelims date - August 26, 27, and September 9, 2023

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 prelims result date - September/ October 2023

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: How to Apply?

Go to the official website of IBPS - ibps.in Click on the link that reads, 'Common recruitment process for recruitment of clerks in participating banks (CRP CLERKS-XIII)' Register yourself to generate log in credentials and proceed to fill in the application form Upload documents, pay application fee and finally submit the application Take a printout of the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 application form after final submission.

Direct Link: IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 Application Form