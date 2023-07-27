SEBI Grade A admit card 2023 out on sebi.gov.in, get direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SEBI Grade A admit card 2023 released on sebi.gov.in

SEBI Grade A admit card download, SEBI admit card, SEBI admit card download link: The Securities and Exchange Board of India has released the admit cards for recruitment to the post of Grade A. Candidates who applied for SEBI Grade A exam can download their call letters using their credientials on the login page available on sebi.gov.in.

The written exam for post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) -Legal Stream 2023 is scheduled to be held on August 5, 2023 at various exam centres. Candidates who applied for the first phase exam can download their admit cards followed by the easy steps given below. The facility of downloading SEBI call letters will be available till August 5. Candidates have been advised to download their call letters to avoid last minute rush on the official website.

SEBI Grade A admit card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of SEBI - sebi.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'SEBI Grade A admit card 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth and other details SEBI Grade A admit card 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save SEBI Grade A admit card 2023 for future reference

SEBI Grade A admit card 2023 direct download link

Candidates appearing in the exam are advised to take a printout of the admit card and carry it on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed entering without admit card. Candidates can directly access the call letter downloading link by clicking on the above link.