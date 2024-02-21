UPPSC Staff Nurse Prelims Result 2024 announced on uppsc.up.nic.in, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPPSC Staff Nurse Prelims Result 2024 announced

UPPSC Staff Nurse Prelims Result 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the prelims results for Staff Nurse Recruitment 2024. Candidates who appeared in the UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2024 exam can download their results from the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The list of shortlisted candidates has been uploaded on the commission's website. Candidates can directly download UPPSC Staff Nurse Prelims Result 2024 by scrolling down.

The official website reads, 'The examination result is available on the Commission's website http://uppsc.up.nic.in. Information about the candidates' marks/cut-off marks etc. will be released on the website of the Commission after the declaration of the final selection result,''.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Prelims Exam 2024 was conducted on December 19 in five districts of the state including Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Meerut, Kanpur, and Lucknow. This recruitment driver was conducted to recruit 1,555 female and 171 male candidates for Staff Nurse vacancies.

What's next?

All those who have qualified for the prelims exam can appear for the mains exam. The schedule for the UPPSC Staff Nurse mains exam will be communicated in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

According to the commission, the number of candidates who qualify in the preliminary examination was supposed to be 15 times the total announced vacancies but due to insufficient candidates meeting the cut-off marks, 2,807 female and 1,155 male candidates have been announced eligible for the mains examination. The commission will upload the marks and cut-offs of the recruitment exam after the final results.

How to download UPPSC Staff Nurse Prelims Result 2024?

Visit the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPPSC Staff Nurse Prelims Result 2024'

It will redirect you to a PDF containing the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Download and save UPPSC Staff Nurse Prelims Result 2024 for future reference

Direct link to download UPPSC Staff Nurse Prelims Result PDF