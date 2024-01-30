UPNHM Recruitment 2024: Grab your chance - 5,582 CHO vacancies, apply online!

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPNHM Recruitment 2024 online application begins

UPNHM CHO recruitment 2024: Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (NHM) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Community Health Officer(CHO) (Integrated Course) through a Document Verification Process (DVP) against the advertisement. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at the website of UP NRHM, upnhrm.gov.in. A total of 5,582 vacancies for the post of Community Health Officer will be recruited out of which, 2233 vacancies are reserved for the general category, 558 for EWS, 1,508 for OBC, 1,172 for SC, and 111 for ST. The selection of the candidates will be done based on merit and percentage of total marks obtained in High School, Intermediate along with theory and practical of all years of B.Sc. (Nursing) /Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) Examination and COVID Experience weightage. Explore crucial information such as important dates, eligibility criteria, application process, fees, and additional details below for UPNHM CHO Recruitment 2024.

Important dates

Online application commencement date: January 29

Submit your online application for UPNHM CHO Recruitment 2024 before February 7th

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates who have completed a B.Sc. (Nursing) with the integrated curriculum of a Certificate in Community Health for Nurses(CCHN) OR Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) course with the integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council recognized Institute or University from the academic year 2020 onwards shall be eligible to apply.

Age Limit - 21-40 Years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per govt norms)

How to apply?

Visit the official website, upnrhm.gov.in

Click on the 'apply online'

Register yourself before proceeding with the application form

Fill out the application form

Upload documents

Make a payment of the application fee

Take a printout of the application form

Application Fee - Nil

List of documents

Mark sheet of High School.

Mark sheet of Intermediate.

All mark sheets of BSc (Nursing)/ PB BSc Nursing.

Certificate from the Principal of the concerned Institution regarding Integration of Middle-Level Health Provider (MLHP)/CCHN Course in Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) and PB B.Sc. Nursing

Certificate issued by the concerned University regarding Integration of Middle-Level Health Provider(MLHP)/CCHN Course in Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) and PB B.Sc. Nursing

QR Based COVID Experience Certificate issued by the concerned district. QR-based COVID Experience certificate issued on prescribed proforma as per Annexure-III only shall be treated valid.

Valid Category Certificate.

Valid photo ID and address proof.

UP Nurses & Midwives Council Registration Certificate/Other State Nursing Council registration certificate.

Domicile certificate.

PwD, Dependent of freedom fighters and ex-servicemen certificate.

