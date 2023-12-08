UKMSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 1,455 Nursing Officer Posts from December 12, salary up to 1.42 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 Notification released

UKMSSB Recruitment 2023: Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Nursing Officer. Candidates satisfying the eligibility norms can submit their applications online from December 12 at the official website at ukmssb.org. As per the official notification, a total of 1, 455 vacancies for the post of Nursing Officer will be recruited. The last date for submission of the online application is January 1, 2024. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, selection procedure, how to apply, and other details below.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates who want to apply for the above posts must have passed B.Sc Nursing from any recognized institute or university or hold a Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery/Psychiatry.

Age Limit

The age limit of the candidates applying for these posts should be a minimum of 21 years and a maximum of 42 years as of 1st July 2023.

Application fee

The application fee for the unreserved/OBC category applying for these posts is Rs. 300/-, and the application fee for the EWS/SC/ST/PWBD category is Rs. 150/-. Application fees will have to be paid through online mode. For more information related to this, candidates can visit the official website of UKMSSB.

How to apply?

Candidates are required to visit the official website, ukmssb.org.

Click on the 'recruitment/advertisement' tab available on the homepage.

Click on 'apply online'

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to click on the notification link that reads, 'ukmssb nursing officer recruitment 2023-24'

Then, a registration form will open

Enter all required information and generate login credentials

After the successful registration process, fill out the application form carefully

Upload the required documents, and remit the application fee

Review the application form before the final submission

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

