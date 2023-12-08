APPSC Group 2 notification 2024 out for 897 Posts, apply online from December 21

Follow us on Image Source : FILE APPSC Group 2 notification 2024 pdf out

APPSC Group 2 notification 2024: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the various posts under Group 2 services. Eligible candidates can submit applications online from December 21 to January 1 by 11.59 midnight.

This drive is being done to recruit 897 vacancies under Group- II Services. The selection of the candidates will be based on written tests and interviews. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 25, 2024. Qualified candidates will be eligible for the mains exam. The date of the Main Examination will be announced later. Based on merit in the Main written examination, the candidates will be shortlisted for the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT). Candidates can check all required details such as eligibility, vacancy details and others below.

Vacancy details

Executive: 331 posts

Non-Executive: 566 posts

APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023: How to apply

First of all, go to the official website of APPSC psc.ap.gov.in.

Then, click on the 'APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023 link' available on the home page.

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to first register yourself by providing personal details

On completion of the application form, log in to the account and fill out the form.

After this, deposit the application fee and click on submit.

Take a printout of the application page for further needs.

Exam Pattern

In respect to the Screening Test, the objective-type examination will be held in offline mode (OMR-based). The Main Examination will be conducted in objective type and questions are to be answered in Offline mode (OMR-based) or Computer Based Test (CBT) as may be decided by the Commission at an appropriate time.

Other information

Vacancy, salary, age, community, qualification and other information along with instructions will be available on the website of the Commission before December 21, 2023. For more information related to this, candidates can visit the official website of APPSC.

