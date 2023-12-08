SBI Recruitment 2023: Last date to submit online applications extended till December 10, apply on sbi.co.in

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SBI Recruitment 2023 online application last date extended

SBI Recruitment 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) has extended the last date of online applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales). All those who have yet not submitted their applications for Clerk 2023 against the advertisement number CRPD/CR/2023-24/27 can submit applications by December 12.

This drive is being done to recruit 8,283 vacancies for the post of clerk. The selection of the candidates will be done based on the candidates' performance in the written (Prelims and Mains) and interview. The finally selected candidates will be called for further recruitment process. Candidates can check important dates, eligibility, selection criteria, and other details below.

SBI Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Commencement of online registration of application - November 17

Closure of registration of application - December 10

Closure for editing application details - December 10

Last date for printing your application - December 25

Online Fee Payment - November 17 to December 10

Eligibility

Candidates who wish to apply for this post must have a Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university or an equivalent qualification recognized by the Central Government. The age limit should be between 20 years to 28 years.

Application Fee

The application fee for the General/OBC/EWS category is 750/-. SC/ST/PWBD/ESM/DESM are exempted from payment of the application fee.

How to apply?

First of all, go to the official website of SBI sbi.co.in.

Then, click on the 'career' link available on the home page.

Now, a new page will open where candidates have to scroll down and click on 'Current Openings' link.

Then, a new page will open where the 'SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023 link' will appear.

After this, enter the registration details and click on submit.

Then, fill out the form and pay the application fee.

After completing the application process, download the page.

Finally, keep a hard copy of it with you for further need.

Direct link to apply online

