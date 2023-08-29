Tuesday, August 29, 2023
     
TSPSC Group 4 answer key 2023 released on tspsc.gov.in, raise objections if any

TSPSC Group 4 answer key 2023 has been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). Check subject wise tspsc group 4 answer key PDF and other details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: August 29, 2023 23:54 IST
Image Source : FILE TSPSC Group 4 answer key 2023 out

TSPSC Group 4 answer key 2023: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the answer keys for TSPSC group 4 exam. Candidates who appeared in the TSPSC Group 4 exam can download the provisional answer keys from the official website of TSPSC, tspsc.gov.in. 

Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer keys can raise objections till September 4, 2023. The final answer keys will be released after reviewing the challenges received by the candidates. The results will be released based on the TSPSC Group 4 final answer key 2023. Candidates should note that the supporting documents should be properly uploaded while submitting the challenges against the provisional answer keys. The easy steps to download TSPSC Group 4 answer key is given below. 

TSPSC Group 4 answer key 2023: How to download?

  1. Visit the official website of TSPSC, tspsc.gov.in
  2. Click on the notification link that reads, 'TSPSC Group 4 answer key 2023'
  3. It will take you to the preliminary key given against paper 1 and paper 2
  4. A PDF will open
  5. Take a printout of the TSPSC Group 4 answer key 2023 for future reference
  6. Candidates can raise objections in the format given on the official website

TSPSC Group 4 answer key 2023 direct download link

