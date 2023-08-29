TSPSC Group 4 answer key 2023 released on tspsc.gov.in, raise objections if any

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TSPSC Group 4 answer key 2023 out

TSPSC Group 4 answer key 2023: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the answer keys for TSPSC group 4 exam. Candidates who appeared in the TSPSC Group 4 exam can download the provisional answer keys from the official website of TSPSC, tspsc.gov.in.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer keys can raise objections till September 4, 2023. The final answer keys will be released after reviewing the challenges received by the candidates. The results will be released based on the TSPSC Group 4 final answer key 2023. Candidates should note that the supporting documents should be properly uploaded while submitting the challenges against the provisional answer keys. The easy steps to download TSPSC Group 4 answer key is given below.

TSPSC Group 4 answer key 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of TSPSC, tspsc.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'TSPSC Group 4 answer key 2023' It will take you to the preliminary key given against paper 1 and paper 2 A PDF will open Take a printout of the TSPSC Group 4 answer key 2023 for future reference Candidates can raise objections in the format given on the official website

