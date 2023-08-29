Railway Recruitment 2023: Central Railway hiring 2409 vacancies for apprentice posts, 10th pass can apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Central Railway recruitment 2023 notification released at rrccr.com.

Railway Recruitment 2023, RRC CR apprentice recruitment 2023, Central Railway Recruitment 2023: The Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprenticeship. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at rrccr.com.

A total of 2409 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit which will be prepared on the basis of the percentage of marks in matriculation with minimum 50% marks and ITI marks in the trade. Candidates can check vacancy details, eligibility criteria and other details below.

RRC CR Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

ITI Apprentice - 2409

RRC CR Recruitment 2023: Who can apply?

Candidates holding 10th pass certificate with 50% marks and ITI in related trade are eligible to submit their applications online. The candidates between the age group of 15 to 24 years. Upper age limit is relaxable by 05 years in case of SC/ST candidates, 3 years in case of OBC candidates.

RRC CR Recruitment 2023: Selection criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of class 10th marksheet and ITI marks, document verification and medical exam.

RRC CR Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Candidates can submit applications online at rrccr.com latest by September 28 till 17.00 hrs. No physical copy of the application is required to be sent to RRC. Even if it is received, no cognizance will be given to it.

RRC CR Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Application fees (Non-refundable) – Rs. 100/-

SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates - No Fee