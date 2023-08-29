NCL Recruitment 2023: Registrations for 338 various operator posts to conclude soon, 10th pass can apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NCL operator posts recruitment to conclude soon

NCL Recruitment 2023: Northern Coalfields Limited, NCL will close the registrations for recruitment to the post of Operator in various disciplines on August 31. Candidates willing to apply for the NCL Operator Recruitment 2023 can fill in the online application form through the official website-- nclcil.in.

A total of 388 vacant posts is to be filled through the NCL Operator recruitment which includes the positions of HEMM Operator (Trainee), shovel operator trainees, dumper operator trainees, surface miner trainees, dozer trainees, grader trainee, pay loader trainees, and crane operator trainee.

Candidates from general category will have to pay Rs 1,180 as a registration fees while SC, ST and reserved category candidates are exempted from the fee payment.

NCL Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Shovel Operator: 35 posts

Dumper Operator: 221 posts

Surface Miner Operator: 25 posts

Dozer Operator: 37 posts

Grader Operator: 6 posts

Pay Loader Operator: 2 posts

Crane Operator: 12 posts

NCL Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Candidates who have cleared class 10th examinations or equivalent are eligible to apply for the recruitment process.

Age Limit: The age of the applicant should be between 18 and 30 years.

NCL Recruitment 2023: How to Apply?

Visit the official website at nclcil.in

Go to the 'Recruitment' section

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Employment Notification for Direct Recruitment for various posts of HEMM Operator (Trainee) in NCL'

Click on 'Apply online' link and complete the basic registration

Next, fill in the personal details, educational qualification and required details in the application form

Review details, upload documents, pay the application fee and submit

Download the confirmation page and print a copy for future reference.

Direct Link: NCL Operator Recruitment 2023