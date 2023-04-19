SSC KKR MTS Admit Card 2023 Soon: check exam date, reporting time and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC KKR MTS exam status link activated at ssckkr.kar.nic.in.

SSC KKR MTS Admit Card 2023: Today, the Staff Selection Commission has activated the link of the exam schedule for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam. Candidates who applied for the said exam can check their exam status by visiting the official website of ssckkr.kar.nic.in.

The commission has scheduled the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam from May 02 to 19 2023. The admit cards for the same will be released 05 days before the actual day of the examination. The candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website of SSC for the latest updates.

SSC KKR MTS Application Status

The commission has already uploaded the SSC KKR MTS Application Status 2023 on its website. Candidates can check their application status by keying their roll number on the login page available on the official website. Candidates whose application is accepted by the commission are eligible to appear in the written test.

SSC KKR MTS Admit Card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of SSC KKR - ssckkr.kar.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'SSC KKR MTS Admit Card 2023'

Enter your credentials and click on the submit button

SSC KKR MTS Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download SSC KKR MTS Admit Card 2023 and save it for future reference

ALSO READ | Visva Bharati Non Teaching Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 709 MTS, DEO, SO and Other posts

ALSO READ | SSC GD PET/PST Admit Card 2023 OUT at crpfonline.com, check exam schedule, direct link and updates