Visva Bharati Non Teaching Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 709 MTS, DEO, SO and Other posts

Visva Bharati announces 709 non teaching vacancies in its different departments

Visva Bharati Recruitment 2023: Visva Bharati has released a notification for recruitment to the post of non-teaching staff in various departments. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit their applications latest by May 16, 2023.

A total of 709 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process for the post of Lower Division Clerk, Multi Tasking Staff, Upper Division Clerk, Office Assistant, and others. The details about the vacancies, eligibility, qualification, experience, and selection criteria are given below.

Visva Bharati Non Teaching Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Education

Lower Division Clerk - Candidate must be a Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university and have 35 wpm English typing speed.

Multi Tasking Staff - Candidate must be 10th passed from a recognized Board or IT certificate

Upper Division Clerk - Bachelor's in any discipline with 2 years experience. English Typing should be 35 wpm

Section Officer - Bachelor's in any discipline with 3-year experience

Age Limit

The age criteria are different for all posts. Candidates are required to check the age criteria before applying.

Group A Posts - 40 Years

Group A Posts (Level 12-14)- 50-57 Years

Group B Posts- 35 Years

Group C Posts - 32 Years

Visva Bharati Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Candidates can submit applications online on or before May 16, 2023 at vbharatirec.nta.ac.in. Candidates can scroll down to access the online application link.

Visva Bharati Non Teaching Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test, skill test (for specific post), document verification and medical exam.

Visva Bharati Non Teaching Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Break-up

No. of Posts - 709

Lower Division Clerk LDC / Junior Officer Assistant Cum Typist - 99

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) -405

Upper Division Clerk UDC / Office Assistant - 29

Section Officer - 4

Assistant / Senior Assistant - 5

Professional Assistant - 6

Semi Professional Assistant - 5

Library Assistant - 1

Library Attendant - 30

Laboratory Assistant - 16

Laboratory Attendant - 45

Assistant Engineer Electrical- 01

Assistant Engineer Civil - 01

Junior Engineer Civil - 09

Junior Engineer Electrical - 01

Private Secretary / PA - 07

Personal Secretary - 08

Stenographer- 02

Senior Technical Assistant - 02

Technical Assistant - 17

Security Inspector- 01

Senior System Analyst - 01

System Programmer - 03

Registrar (Tenure Post) - 01

Finance Officer (Tenure Post) - 01

Librarian - 01

Deputy Registrar - 01

Internal Audit Officer (Deputation)- 01

Assistant Librarian- 06

Assistant Registrar- 02

