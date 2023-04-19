SSC GD PET/PST Admit Card 2023 OUT at crpfonline.com, check exam schedule, direct link and updates

Follow us on Image Source : CRPF SSC GD Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2022 released

SSC GD PET/PST Admit Card 2023: The Central Reserve Police Force has uploaded the admit cards for CT(GD) Exam-2022 in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB. Candidates who have qualified for the PST/PET stage can download their admit cards from the official website of CRPF - crpf.gov.in.

SSC GD PET/PST is scheduled to be held from April 24 to May 8. Candidates have been advised to download their call letter for PST/PET of constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2022 followed by the easy steps given below. The written test for the said exam was held between January 10 to February 13.

SSC GD PET/PST Admit Card 2023: How and Where to download?

Go to the official website of CRPF - crpf.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'SSC GD PET/PST Admit Card 2023'

Enter your registration id, date of birth, verify human and click on the search button

SSC GD PET/PST Admit Card 2023 will be displayed

Download SSC GD PET/PST Admit Card 2023 and save it for future reference

All candidates have been advised to bring a printed copy of their E-Admit card at the time of PST/PET. Candidates will not be permitted for PST/PET without Admit Card. Candidates have been advised to carry four recent photographs and at least one photo bearing Identity Proof such as Aadhar, Driving License, Income Tax, Pan card, etc in original to the exam center, failing which they will not be permitted to enter in the exam hall. Candidates can directly download SSC GD PET/PST Admit Card by clicking on the below link.

