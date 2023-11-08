SSC CPO Physical Admit Card 2023 OUT, Download region-wise Sub Inspector Delhi Police and CAPF call letters

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC CPO Physical Admit Card 2023 released

SSC CPO Physical Admit Card 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the PET/PST call letter of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Exam 2023. All those who have qualified to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) of SI in the Delhi Police & CAPFs Examination, 2023 can download their admit cards from the official regional websites of SSC.

The call letters for Western Region, Madhya Pradesh Region, Central Region, Karnataka Kerala Region, and Eastern Region have been uploaded on its official website. Candidates can also access the region-wise SSC CPO Physical Admit Card 2023 direct link by clicking on the direct link given in the table. The admit cards for the remaining regions will be uploaded in due course of the time. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Download Zone-Wise SSC CPO Physical Admit Card 2023

SSC CPO Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) Dates

According to the schedule, the PET/PST will be conducted from November 14 onwards at various exam centers. Candidates are advised to check their admit cards for the exact date, time, and venue of the PET/PST round. Candidates are also advised to carry their call letters on the day of the exam along with the documents mentioned in the call letter downloaded by them. According to the notice, the male candidates who applied for the post of Sub-Insepctor in Delhi Police will have to carry a Driving License for LMV (motorcycle & car) during the PET/PST failing which their claim for the post of SI in Delhi Police will not be granted.

