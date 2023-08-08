SSC CHSL Tier 2 final result out on ssc.nic.in, check cut off marks, scorecard, and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CHSL Tier 2 final result announced on ssc.nic.in, check roll number PDF

SSC CHSL Tier 2 final result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022. All those who appeared in the SSC CHSL Tier 2 2022 exam can download their scorecards from the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

The final results have been prepared on the basis of candidates' performance in Tier-I and Tier 2. The results of Tier-I were released on May 19 and additional results were announced on June 3. Subsequently, the tier 2 exam was conducted in computed based mode on June 26.

Along with the results, the commission has released the category wise Cut-off on percentage of error/ mistakes allowed in Typing Test for the post of LDC/JSA/JPA and DEO Grade A. The candidates can check the percentage marks in the table below.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 final result: Cut Off marks for LDC/JSA/JPA

SC ST OBC EWS ESM OH HH VH PWD-Others UR Cut-off on percentage of mistakes 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 7%

SSC CHSL Tier 2 final result: Cut Off marks for DEO Grade Posts

SC ST OBC EWS ESM OH HH VH PWD-Others UR Cut-off on percentage of mistakes 7% 7% 7% 7% 7% 7% 7% 7% 7% 5%

SSC CHSL Tier 2 final result: What's next?

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Document Verification round. If a candidate does not receive any correspondence from the concerned allocated User Department within a period of six months from declaration of the final result, he/she must communicate immediately thereafter with the concerned User Department, the official notice reads.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 final result: When will marksheet, final answer key be released?

The commission will upload the detailed marks of the shortlisted candidates on August 11. This facility will be available on the website of the Commission from

August 11 to Septermber 10. The Final Answer Keys will also be made available on the website from August 11 to 25.