SSC CHSL 2022 Final vacancy announced; Post preference filling begins tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CHSL Exam 2022

SSC CHSL 2022 Post preference: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the final vacancies for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022. The Commission is conducting the SSC CHSL 2022 recruitment examination for a total of 3,242 posts. The complete vacancy details including post-wise and category-wise distributions are available on the official website-- ssc.nic.in.

Along with the vacancy details, the SSC has also released an important notice regarding the option-cum-preference post for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (SSC CHSL 2022). According to the notice, the facility to opt for a preferred post for CHSL 2022 will be opened on July 22 and closed on July 27, 2023. Eligible candidates can submit Option-cum-Preferences for posts/departments through the official website.

The Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2022 Tier 1 was conducted from March 9 to March 21 at various exam centres across the country in the computer-based mode. The result of Tier 1 was declared on May 19, 2023. Subsequently, the commission conducted the tier 2 exam on June 26 in the computer-based mode.

ALSO READ | SSC SI, CAPF notification 2023 to release tomorrow at ssc.nic.in, check latest updates

According to the official notification, before the declaration of SSC CHSL 2022 final result, the commission is providing the facility of Option-cum-Preference(s) to the candidates who appeared in the tier 2 examination. Accordingly, all candidates, who appeared in Tier-II, are advised to submit their Option-cum-Preference for the post(s)/ department(s) for CHSLE-2022 through their respective ‘CANDIDATE LOGIN’ on the official website. It should be noted that the option-cum-preferences can be revised only during the aforesaid period and the last submitted preferences by the candidate will be treated as final.

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam: How to submit preferences

Visit - ssc.nic.in Log in with your credentials Select your preferred posts or departments as per SSC CHSL vacancy Save the preferences and submit the option-cum-preference form Download the confirmation page for future reference.

ALSO READ | SSC CHSL tier 1 city intimation slip 2023 OUT for Kerala Karnataka Region, download link here