SSC SI, CAPF notification 2023 to release tomorrow at ssc.nic.in, check latest updates

SSC SI, CAPF notification 2023, SSC SI, CAPF recruitment 2023 notification, SSC SI apply online 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the recruitment notification for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 on July 22. The official notice in this regard was released on July 20 at ssc.nic.in.

The official notice reads, 'Candidates may please note that due to administrative reasons the Notice of “Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023” will be published on 22.07.2023 on the website of the Staff Selection Commission i.e.https://ssc.nic.in. The candidates are, therefore, advised to keep a

close watch on the website of the Commission.'

The notification for SSC SI, CAPF notification 2023 was to release on July 20, according to official annual calendar. Now, the commission has extended the release date due to administrative reasons. Once the notification is released, candidates will be able to submit their online applications at ssc.nic.in in due course of the time.

SSC SI, CAPF notification 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification Process

For the position of Sub Inspector in the Delhi Police and CAPF, candidates must have finished their undergraduate degree in order to apply. Conversely, applicants for the position of Sub Inspector (Executive) in the Delhi Police (males only) must possess a current LMV driving licence (Light Motor Vehicle)

SSC SI, CAPF notification 2023: How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to submit applications at ssc.nic.in. Candidates will have to upload documents, and pay application fee as prescribed in the notification. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.