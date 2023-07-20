SSC CPO Notification 2023 to be OUT today at ssc.nic.in, check eligibility, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CPO Recruitment Notification 2023 to be out today, July 20.

SSC CPO Notification 2023, SSC CPO SI Recruitment 2023, SSC CPO Recruitment 2023 Application Form: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the notification today for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector (Executive and GD) in Delhi Police, Central Police Organisations, and Central Armed Police Forces. According to the annual calendar, the online submission of applications will be started from today onwards, July 20. All interested and eligible candidates can submit applications latest by August 13. The exam is scheduled from October 3 to 6. The details about the venue, exam city, etc will be intimated in due course of the time.

SSC CPO Notification 2023: What are the eligibility criteria?

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have completed graduation will be able to submit their applications for the post of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPF. Whereas the candidates who are applying for the post of Sub Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police (Males only) should carry a valid driving license for LMV (Light Motor Vehicle). The subject-wise details about the eligibility criteria will be shared in the notification. Once the notification is released, candidates will be able to apply according to their eligibility criteria and other norms of the commission.

SSC CPO Notification 2023: Age Limit

Candidates applying for the SSC CPO Recruitment 2023 should be between the age group of 20 years and 25 years.

SSC CPO Notification 2023: Salary

Candidates applying for the post of Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs will get a salary of Rs.35400-112400/- in the pay level of 6 and for Sub Inspector (Executive) - (Male/ Female) in Delhi Police, Rs.35400-112400/- will be provided in the pay level of 6.

SSC CPO Notification 2023: Selection Proces

The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the computer-based test followed by the Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test, and DME.