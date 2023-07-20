SSC CHSL tier 1 city intimation slip 2023 OUT for Kerala Karnataka Region, download link here

Follow us on Image Source : SSC SSC CHSL tier 1 city intimation slip 2023 download link at ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the city intimation slip for tier 1 exam under Kerala Karnataka Region. All those who have applied for the said exam within the Lakshadweep, Kerala, and Karnataka exam centers can download their city intimation slip from the official website of SSC KKR - ssckkr.kar.nic.in.

In order to download SSC CHSL tier 1 city intimation slip 2023, candidates are required to log in using their credentials such as registration number, date of birth, and other details. Candidates can check their exam details including exam city, reporting time, date of exam, and shift timing. Candidates should note that the city intimation slip is not admit card. The commission will release the admit card in due course of the time.

SSC CHSL tier 1 2023: When will admit card be released?

The admit cards for SSC Tier 1 2023 will be released 3 to 7 days prior to the commencement of the exam. However, the commission has not specified the date and time for releasing admit cards. Candidates have been advised to keep tracking the official website for more latest updates.

SSC CHSL tier 1 2023: Exam date

SSC CHSL tier 1 2023 exam is scheduled to be held from August 2 to 22 at various exam centers across the city. The admit cards and city intimation slips for all regions will be made available by the commission in due course of the time.

SSC CHSL tier 1 2023 intimation slip: How to download?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of SSC KKR - ssckkr.kar.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'SSC CHSL tier 1 2023 intimation slip' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your details such as registration number, date of birth, and click on the login button SSC CHSL tier 1 2023 intimation slip will appear on the screen Download and save SSC CHSL tier 1 2023 intimation slip for future reference

