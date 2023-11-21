SBI PO 2023 Prelims result 2023 released at sbi.co.in, Check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK SBI PO 2023 Prelims result announced

SBI PO Result 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released SBI preliminary results for recruitment to the post of Probationary Officer (PO). All those who appeared in the SBI PO Prelims exam they can download their call letters from the official website, sbi.co.in. As of now, the official website is down due to heavy traffic. Candidates are advised to keep calm and check their SBI PO exam result 2023 on the official website. To download SBI prelims results, the candidates are required to use their registration, date of birth and other details on the login page. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided easy steps to download SBI PO 2023 Prelims result below.

The bank conducted the Probationary Prelims 2023 exam on November 1, 4, and 6. Now, the results have been declared by the exam authorities. All those who have been shortlisted in the preliminary exam are eligible to appear in the mains exam which is scheduled to be held on December 5, 2023. This recruitment process aims to recruit 2,000 vacancies for the post of Probationary Officer.

How to Download SBI PO 2023 Prelims Result 2023?

Firstly, visit, sbi.co.in, the official website

Click on 'careers' tab available on the homepage

New page will be opened

Now, click on the notification link that reads, 'SBI PO 2023 Prelims result'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter the required details

SBI PO 2023 Prelims result will appear on the screen

Download the SBI PO 2023 Prelims result and save it for future reference

Details mentioned on SBI PO Score Card

Candidates are required to cross-check the details mentioned on the scorecards after downloading SBI PO prelims result 2023. The list of the details are as follows.

Candidates' Name

Registration Number

Roll Number

Category

Result Status

Marks Obtained

Cut Off Marks

