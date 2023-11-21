Golden Opportunity: Indian Navy Opens Recruitment 2023 for Apprenticeship Roles, 10th pass can apply

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Navy Opens Recruitment 2023

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: The Indian Navy has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of apprentice in different trades at Naval Dockyard, Vishakhapatnam. Candidates holding 10th pass qualification along with an ITI certificate have a great opportunity to serve under the Ministry of Defence. The application window will remain activated till January 1, 2024. This drive is being done to recruit a total of 275 vacancies in different trades. Interested candidates can check the vacancy breakup, eligibility criteria and other required details below.

Vacancy Details

Electronics Mechanic - 36 Posts

Fitter - 33 Posts

Sheet Metal Worker - 33 Posts

Carpenter - 27 posts

Mechanic (Diesel)- 23 posts

Pipe Fitter- 23 posts

Electrician- 21 posts

Painter (General)- 16 Posts

R & A/C Mechanic- 15 Posts

Welder (Gas & Electric)- 15 Posts

Machinist - 12 Posts

Instrument Mechanic- 10 Posts

Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance- 06 Posts

Foundryman - 05 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Qualification: Class 10th passed with 50 per cent marks and ITI (NCVT/SCVT) with 65% aggregate.

Age Limit - The age of the candidate should be between the age group of 14 and 18 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates).

Selection Procedure

The selection process involves shortlisting, written tests, interviews, document verification, and oral tests. Based on the candidate's performance in the following phases, candidates will be appointed for the appointment. Indian Nacy has scheduled the written test for all trades for February 28, 2024. The candidates will be able to check their results on March 2, 2024.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in under National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS)

Click on the 'Register' module on the home page

Click on the ‘Candidate’ form drop-down menu

The candidate registration page would open

Fill up the all basic details like name, DOB, valid e-mail address, mobile number etc. correctly and

submit

After registration, proceed with the application form

Enter educational details, contact address, trade preference, Aadhar, PAN & bank details, community etc

Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee and click on 'submit'

Take a printout of the application form for future reference



ALSO READ | DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 863 Pharmacist and other posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, check details

ALSO READ | DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply online Welfare Officer, Probation Officer and other posts from December 5