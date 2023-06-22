Punjab PSSSB Patwari Result 2023 OUT at sssb.punjab.gov.in, get direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PSSSB Patwari Result 2023 declared

PSSSB Patwari Result 2023: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has declared the PSSSB Patwari result 2023 on its official website. The written examination for 710 Patwari posts for recruitment in Punjab Government's Revenue Department was conducted on May 14, 2023. The PSSSB Patwari result is hosted on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The Board has released the result PDF consisting roll number, application number, candidate name, father's name, marks secure in Part A and Part B among other details. Candidates will not have to use any log in credentials to check the PSSSB Patwari result 2023. Along with the result, the board has also released the final answer key for PSSSB Patwari Recruitment 2023.

How to check PSSSB Punjab Patwari Result 2023

Aspirants can check the PSSSB Punjab Patwari Result 2023 by following the steps provided here.

Go to sssb.punjab.gov.in official website on your browser Click on the 'Results' tab on the homepage Select the desired result link and the Patwari result PDF will be displayed on the screen Search your name or roll number in the PDF using 'ctrl+f' shortcut key Download the Punjab Patwari result and save it for further reference.

