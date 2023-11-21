OSEPA JT 2023 Answer Key released: Challenge answers by November 23

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OSEPA JT 2023 Answer Key is available on osepa.odisha.gov.in.

OSEPA JT 2023 Answer Key: Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has released the answer keys for the Junior Teacher recruitment exam. All those candidates who appeared in the OSEPA JT 2023 exam can download the provisional answer keys from the official website, osepa.odisha.gov.in.

The board conducted the Junior Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023 from November 3 to November 17, 2023. All those who have appeared in the exam can download answer keys and raise objections. According to the notice, the last date to object is November 23, 2023. Candidates can submit their responses via a link provided on the official portal.

How to download OSEPA JT 2023 Answer Key?

Candidates are required to visit the official website, osepa.odisha.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'OSEPA JT 2023 Answer Key'

It will take you to the login window where you need to enter all required details

OSEPA JT 2023 Answer Key will appear on the screen

Check answer keys and save a hard copy for future reference

A total of 20,000 vacancies will be filled up through this recruitment process for the post of Junior Teacher (Schematic) under the School and Mass Education Department, Govt. of Odisha, Bhubaneswar. The selection process involves written tests and document verification. After that, the recruitment body will prepare a provisional merit list. The candidates will be allowed to object to the provisional merit list and rejection list. After the publication of district wise final merit list, candidates will be called for allocation of schools through counselling by respective districts. Candidates can check more details on the official website of OSEPA.

OSEPA JT 2023 answer key direct download link