Odisha OSSTET Result 2023 declared, Download scorecard at bseodisha.ac.in

OSSTET Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has declared the OSSTET exam result 2022 (1st) on August 11. Aspirants who have appeared for the exam can check the OSSTET results on the official website at bseodisha.ac.in. To access and download the OSSTET scorecard, candidates will have to log in with their roll number and date of birth or mobile number.

As per the official release, the minimum pass mark for each paper is 60 percent for general category candidates and 50 percent for SC/ST/SEBC/PH candidates. The validity of the OSSTET certificate will be for five years. Candidates who wish to renew their certification must retake the OSSTET exam after five years.

How to check OSSTET (1st) results

Candidates can check the OSSTET result by following the simple steps provided here.

Go to the official website of the Board of Secondary Education Odisha at www.bseodisha.ac.in.

Look for the "Results" section on the website's homepage

Click on the OSSTET (1st) results link and log in using your registration number and password

Submit details and your OSSTET (1st) results will be displayed on the screen

Check your scorecard and download it

Take a printout of OSSTET result for future reference.

Direct Link: OSSTET (1st) Results 2023