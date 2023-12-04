NTPC Recruitment 2023 for 11 Assistant Mine Surveyor Posts, Salary up to Rs. 1.20 Lakh

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NTPC Recruitment 2023 online applications are underway

NTPC Recruitment 2023: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Mine Surveyor. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at the official website of NTPC, ntpc.co.in. Candidates should note that the registration process is underway, and the last day to submit the application form is December 8, 2023.

This drive is being done to recruit a total of 1 vacancy for the post of Assistant Mine Surveyor out of which, seven vacancies are reserved for unreserved category candidates, 2 are for other backward classes, and one post each for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have a bachelor's degree in Civil/Mining Engineering from a recognized University/Institution with a Surveyor’s Certificate of Competency issued by the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) for Open Cast Coal Mines.

Age Limit - The age of the candidate should not be above 30 years to be eligible for this recruitment.

Procedure to apply

Candidates are required to visit the National Thermal Power Corporation’s official website at careers.ntpc.co.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Recruitment of Assistant Mine Surveyor for Coal Mining area'

It will redirect you to the application form

Then, you need to enter all required details such as roll number, registration number, date of birth and other details

Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee

Cross-check all the information provided in the application form and click on 'submit'

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

Candidates from the General/Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 300 at the time of registration. However, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and XSM categories and female candidates do not need to pay any application fees.