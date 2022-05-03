Tuesday, May 03, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. NTPC notifies of 15 Executive-level job vacancies, salary up to Rs 1 lakh. Complete details

NTPC notifies of 15 Executive-level job vacancies, salary up to Rs 1 lakh. Complete details

NTPC is India's largest power utility with an installed capacity of 68,961.68 MW (including JVs), plans to become a 130 GW company by 2032.

Vani Mehrotra Edited by: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra
New Delhi Published on: May 03, 2022 13:44 IST
NTPC, NTPC jobs, NTPC vacancies, NTPC job vacancies, NTPC sarkari naukri
Image Source : PTI

NTPC notifies of 15 Executive-level job vacancies

Highlights

  • NTPC aims to be the world's largest and best power major
  • Those interested in applying and getting a job at the NTPC are advised to go through the details
  • The vacancies have been notified on a three-year fixed term basis

India's largest energy conglomerate NTPC has notified of vacancies and is inviting job applications. 

NTPC is India's largest power utility with an installed capacity of 68,961.68 MW (including JVs) and plans to become a 130 GW company by 2032. Established in 1975, NTPC aims to be the world's largest and best power major. NTPC has comprehensive Rehabilitation & Resettlement and CSR policies well integrated with its core business of setting up power projects and generating electricity. The company is committed to generating reliable power at competitive prices in a sustainable manner by optimising the use of multiple energy sources with innovative eco-friendly technologies thereby NTPC is contributing to the economic development of the nation and upliftment of the society. 

Those interested in applying and getting a job at the NTPC are advised to go through the mentioned details carefully. The vacancies have been notified for 15 executive-level jobs, on a three-year fixed-term basis. 

NTPC job vacancies: Departments and posts 

Executive (Solar PV) - 5 posts

Executive (Data Analyst) - 1 post
Executive (Land Acquisition/Rehabilitation & Resettlement) - 9 posts

NTPC job vacancies: Age limit

Executive (Solar PV): 40 years upper age limit
Executive (Data Analyst): 35 years upper age limit
Executive (LA/R&R): 35 years upper age limit

NTPC job vacancies: How to apply

Go to the official website of NTPC - careers.ntpc.co.in
Click on the recruitment link
Fill in all the application details
Submit the form
Download and take a printout for the future reference

NTPC job vacancies: Application fee

Candidates from General/ EWS/OBC categories will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 300
No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates

NTPC job vacancies: Last date to apply

Candidates should note that the last date to apply for NTPC jobs is May 13, 2022.

NTPC job vacancies: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Exam/Interview

NTPC job vacancies: Salary 

Those interested in applying for NTPC should note that the salary being offered is up to Rs 1 lakh. 

For Executive post (Solar PV): Rs 1,00,000 per month
For Executive (Data Analyst): Rs 1,00,000 per month
For Executive (LA/R&R): Rs 90,000 per month

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News