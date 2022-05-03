NTPC notifies of 15 Executive-level job vacancies, salary up to Rs 1 lakh. Complete details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NTPC notifies of 15 Executive-level job vacancies

Highlights NTPC aims to be the world's largest and best power major

Those interested in applying and getting a job at the NTPC are advised to go through the details

The vacancies have been notified on a three-year fixed term basis

India's largest energy conglomerate NTPC has notified of vacancies and is inviting job applications.

NTPC is India's largest power utility with an installed capacity of 68,961.68 MW (including JVs) and plans to become a 130 GW company by 2032. Established in 1975, NTPC aims to be the world's largest and best power major. NTPC has comprehensive Rehabilitation & Resettlement and CSR policies well integrated with its core business of setting up power projects and generating electricity. The company is committed to generating reliable power at competitive prices in a sustainable manner by optimising the use of multiple energy sources with innovative eco-friendly technologies thereby NTPC is contributing to the economic development of the nation and upliftment of the society.

Those interested in applying and getting a job at the NTPC are advised to go through the mentioned details carefully. The vacancies have been notified for 15 executive-level jobs, on a three-year fixed-term basis.

NTPC job vacancies: Departments and posts

Executive (Solar PV) - 5 posts

Executive (Data Analyst) - 1 post

Executive (Land Acquisition/Rehabilitation & Resettlement) - 9 posts

NTPC job vacancies: Age limit

Executive (Solar PV): 40 years upper age limit

Executive (Data Analyst): 35 years upper age limit

Executive (LA/R&R): 35 years upper age limit

NTPC job vacancies: How to apply

Go to the official website of NTPC - careers.ntpc.co.in

Click on the recruitment link

Fill in all the application details

Submit the form

Download and take a printout for the future reference

NTPC job vacancies: Application fee

Candidates from General/ EWS/OBC categories will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 300

No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates

NTPC job vacancies: Last date to apply

Candidates should note that the last date to apply for NTPC jobs is May 13, 2022.

NTPC job vacancies: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Exam/Interview

NTPC job vacancies: Salary

Those interested in applying for NTPC should note that the salary being offered is up to Rs 1 lakh.

For Executive post (Solar PV): Rs 1,00,000 per month

For Executive (Data Analyst): Rs 1,00,000 per month

For Executive (LA/R&R): Rs 90,000 per month