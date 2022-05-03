NTPC notifies of 15 Executive-level job vacancies, salary up to Rs 1 lakh. Complete details

Highlights
India's largest energy conglomerate NTPC has notified of vacancies and is inviting job applications.
NTPC is India's largest power utility with an installed capacity of 68,961.68 MW (including JVs) and plans to become a 130 GW company by 2032. Established in 1975, NTPC aims to be the world's largest and best power major. NTPC has comprehensive Rehabilitation & Resettlement and CSR policies well integrated with its core business of setting up power projects and generating electricity. The company is committed to generating reliable power at competitive prices in a sustainable manner by optimising the use of multiple energy sources with innovative eco-friendly technologies thereby NTPC is contributing to the economic development of the nation and upliftment of the society.
Those interested in applying and getting a job at the NTPC are advised to go through the mentioned details carefully. The vacancies have been notified for 15 executive-level jobs, on a three-year fixed-term basis.
NTPC job vacancies: Departments and posts
Executive (Solar PV) - 5 posts
Executive (Data Analyst) - 1 post
Executive (Land Acquisition/Rehabilitation & Resettlement) - 9 posts
NTPC job vacancies: Age limit
Executive (Solar PV): 40 years upper age limit
Executive (Data Analyst): 35 years upper age limit
Executive (LA/R&R): 35 years upper age limit
NTPC job vacancies: How to apply
Go to the official website of NTPC - careers.ntpc.co.in
Click on the recruitment link
Fill in all the application details
Submit the form
Download and take a printout for the future reference
NTPC job vacancies: Application fee
Candidates from General/ EWS/OBC categories will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 300
No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates
NTPC job vacancies: Last date to apply
Candidates should note that the last date to apply for NTPC jobs is May 13, 2022.
NTPC job vacancies: Selection process
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Exam/Interview
NTPC job vacancies: Salary
Those interested in applying for NTPC should note that the salary being offered is up to Rs 1 lakh.
For Executive post (Solar PV): Rs 1,00,000 per month
For Executive (Data Analyst): Rs 1,00,000 per month
For Executive (LA/R&R): Rs 90,000 per month