MP Police Constable 2023 answer key out on esb.mp.gov.in, raise objections if any

MP Police Constable 2023 Answer Key: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the answer key for recruitment to the post of Police Constable. Candidates who appeared for the MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 exam can download answer keys from the official website, esb.mp.gov.in.

The link to the MP Police Constable 2023 answer key is given below. Candidates can check their answer keys using their credentials, such as roll number, date of birth, etc., on the login page.

The MP Police Constable 2023 recruitment exam was conducted from August 12 to September 12 in two shifts: shift 1 from 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and shift 2 from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

MP Police Constable 2023 answer key: Objection Date

Those who wish to raise objections can do so through an online process. The candidates will have to pay Rs. 50 per question challenged as an objection fee till September 18.

The commission will release the MP Police Constable 2023 final answer keys after reviewing the provisional answer key objections. The objections raised by the candidates will be reviewed by subject-matter experts. If any corrections are found in the answer keys, the final answer keys will be released by the candidates.

MP Police Constable 2023 answer key: How to raise objections

Visit the official website of MP Vyapam, esb.mp.gov.in

Login with your credientials

The answer keys will appear on the screen

Candidates can check choice questions, actual correct answers and select button

Raise objections if any by clicking on the "Complain about the question" option

Choose answer you want to object and choose type of complaint

Click on the 'submit' button

This drive is being done to fill around 7,411 vacancies for Police constables. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written test, physical eligibility test, and other recruitment processes. The candidates can directly access the MP Police Constable 2023 answer key download link by clicking on the above link.

MP Police Constable 2023 answer key direct download link