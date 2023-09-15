Over 17,000 teaching posts in schools, colleges vacant in Assam, says Education Minister Ranoj Pegu

Follow us on Image Source : (TWITTER/@RANOJPEGUASSAM) Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that more than 17, 000 teaching posts are vacant in the state, out of which over 15,000 are at the school level and 1,300 are available in colleges and universities. He also said that in comparison to the data at the primary level in 2021–22, the gross enrolment ratio (GER) at the higher education level has been on a downward trend.

In response to a query by Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed, the minister said that there are a total of 15,752 teaching posts and 2,830 non-teaching posts lying vacant in different schools.

He also stated that there are 1,686 posts of head teachers, 320 posts of principals, and 499 posts of vice-principals lying vacant in high schools and higher secondary schools in response to a question by AIUDF’s Rafiqul Islam.

ALSO READ | SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 1,065 vacancies at ssbodisha.ac.in, Check how to apply

In response to another query regarding colleges by CPI(M) legislator Manoranjan Talukdar, he said that there are 860 posts of assistant professors lying vacant in different colleges and 465 teaching posts in 12 universities of the state.

ALSO READ | UPSSSC recruitment 2023: Apply Online for more than 3000 vacancies from today, check eligibility, how to apply

Pegu, replying to a question by Congress MLA Bharat Chandra Narah, said according to Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) 2021–22 data, the Gross Enrollment rate (GER) in elementary education in Assam was 109.9 percent, which showed that the GER in secondary school was 74.5 percent, and in higher secondary education, it was 40.1 percent.

(From PTI inputs)