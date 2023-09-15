AIIMS NORCET 2023 admit card OUT on norcet5.aiimsexams.ac.in, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : AIIMS AIIMS NORCET 2023 admit card download link available at norcet5.aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS NORCET 2023 admit card: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the call letters for Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) - 5. The candidates who applied for AIIMS NORCET 2023 can download their call letters from the official website of AIIMS, norcet5.aiimsexams.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the stage one exam will be conducted on September 17 at various exam centres. The candidates can download AIIMS NORCET 2023 admit card by following the easy steps given below.

According to the official notification, the date for releasing the admit cards were scheduled to be released before the exam.

AIIMS NORCET 2023 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website, norcet5.aiimsexams.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'AIIMS NORCET 2023 admit card'

It will take you to login window where you need to candidate ID, password, captcha and login

AIIMS NORCET 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Download AIIMS NORCET 2023 admit card and save it for future reference

AIIMS NORCET 2023 admit card direct download link

This drive is being done to recruit 3000+ vacancies for the post Nursing Officer posts in government hospitals.

AIIMS NORCET 2023: Exam Pattern

The selection of the candidates will be done based on the written test which will be of 180 minutes. There will be a 200 multiple choice questions carrying 200 marks with four alternatives for each question. Out of 200, 180 questions will be related to the subject and 20 MCQs rom General knowledge and aptitude. There will be negative marking also. 1/3 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

AIIMS NORCET 2023: Instructions

Candidates appearing in the AIIMS NORCET 2023 exam will have to carry their admit card along with additional documents as mentioned in the notification. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without admit cards.