Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 648 Typist, English Stenographer, and other posts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2024 online application begins

Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2024: The High Court of Jharkhand has started the online registration process for recruitment to the various posts including Typist/Copyist, Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer & Deposition and English stenographer. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms from today onwards, March 1 at the official website. The link to the online applications has been hosted on the official website of Jharkhand High Court, https://jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in/recruitment.php.

A total of 648 vacancies have been notified out of which, 399 are for English stenographers and 249 are for Typist/Copyist, Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer & Deposition. The vacancy breakup along with the eligibility criteria and other details are given below.

Vacancy Break Up

Typist/Copyist (Civil Court) - 17 Posts

Court Readercum-Deposition Writer - 14 Posts

Deposition Typist (Civil Court) - 218 Posts

English Stenographer for Civil Courts of the State of Jharkhand-397 Posts

English Stenographer for Judicial Academy Jharkhand, Ranchi - 2 Posts

Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

English Stenographer - Graduate in any subject from a recognized University with a stenography speed of 80 words per minute (wpm) in English and a typing speed of 40 words per minute (wpm) in English on a Computer with permissible mistakes up to 05%.

Typist/ Copyist (Civil Court), Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer, Deposition Typist (Civil Court) - Graduate in any subject from a recognized University with a typing speed of 40 words per minute (wpm) in English and 30 words per minute (wpm) in Hindi.

Age Limit - The candidates must be 21 or above years of age but not more than the age of 35 years. Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in

Click on the 'Recruitment' section

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Link to apply Online Application form for Advertisement No. 02/03/Admn. Misc./ 2024.

It will redirect you to the login page

Now, register yourself first before proceeding to the application form

Upload documents, and click on 'submit'

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

ALSO READ | Kolkata Police Constable Recruitment 2024 Notification OUT for 3,734 vacancies- Apply Online from March 1st

ALSO READ | UP Police Constable re-exam 2024 fake notice circulating on social media, UPPRB warns

Direct link to apply for Stenographer Posts

Direct link to apply for typist posts