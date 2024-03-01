UP Police Constable re-exam 2024 fake notice circulating on social media, UPPRB warns

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP Police Constable re-exam 2024 fake notice on social media.

UP Police Constable re-exam 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRB) has released an important notice regarding the up police recruitment re-exam 2024 fake notice circulating on social media. According to the fake notice, the re-examination of UP Constable 2024 is scheduled to be conducted in June. Candidates are warned that this is a fake notice and no official update on the exam date has been issued as of now. Candidates are advised to visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in for the latest updates.

In a post on the microblogging website X, formerly known as Twitter, the board issued a photo of a fake notice and wrote, ' Fake letter regarding written exam of constable recruitment 2023 is being circulated. No such information has been issued by the board. Information related to the exam will be published along with the release on the official website and social handle X.

UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Date

The UP Police Recruitment 2024 exam has been cancelled by the government due to multiple reports of paper leaks during the written exam held on February 17 and 18, across the state. As per the reports, over 48 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, and around 43 lakh participated in it. The government has now decided to conduct a re-exam for UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024 within the next six months. However, there have been several false notifications regarding the commencement of the exam circulating on social media. All the aspirants have been advised to keep checking on the official website of UP Board and Social handle X for latest updates.

How many vacancies will be recruited?

More than 60, 000 vacancies of police constable will be recruited through this recruitment drive. The selection process comprises Online Written Exam, Document Verification, Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Those who will qualify in the online written test will be called for the further recruitment process.