IBPS SO Prelims admit card 2023 released at ibps.in- Here's simple steps to download

IBPS SO Prelims admit card 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for recruitment to the various posts of Specialist officers in participating banks (CRP SPL-XII). All those who applied for the IBPS SO Recruitment 2023 exam can download their call letters from the official website, ibps.in.

The facility for downloading IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2023 will remain available from December 21 to 30. Candidates can download their call letters using their registration number/roll number, password/dob, and captcha on the login page. The simple steps to download the IBPS SO Prelims admit card 2023 are given below.

How to download IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2023?

Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'online preliminary exam call letter for CRP SPL XIII'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your registration number/roll number, password/dob, captcha and click on the 'submit' button

IBPS SO Prelims admit card 2023 will appear on the screen

Download IBPS SO Prelims admit card 2023 and save it for future reference

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2023 direct download link

Along with the admit cards, the institute has released the handouts in English and Hindi for the reference of candidates. According to the handout, in the online preliminary exam, there will be 150 questions carrying 125 marks for 120 minutes for the post of Law Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer.

IBPS SO Prelims exam date:

Candidates can check the exact date and time of the exam in their admit cards containing the details of their venue along with the exam schedule. Candidates are advised to download their call letters by clicking on the provided link in the article.