IBPS PO Main 2024 scorecard released at ibps.in, check how to download

IBPS PO Main 2024 scorecard: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the Probationary Officer main exam scorecards. All those who appeared in the IBPS PO Main 2024 exam can download their scorecards using registration, date of birth and other details on the login page, available on IBPS website, ibps.in.

The facility for downloading IBPS PO Main 2024 scorecard will remain valid from February 2 to 20. Candidates can download IBPS PO Main 2024 scorecard by following the easy steps given below.

How to donwload IBPS PO Main 2024 scorecard?

Visit the official website, ibps.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'IBPS PO Main 2024 scorecard' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to a new window

Enter your registration/roll number, password, captcha and click on 'log in'

IBPS PO Main 2024 scorecard will appear on the screen

Download IBPS PO Main 2024 scorecard and save it for future reference

IBPS PO Main 2024 scorecard direct download link

