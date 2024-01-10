IAF Agniveer 2024 notification out at agnipathvayudac.in, check eligibility, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Air Force Agniveer Recruitment 2024 notification out

IAF Agniveer 2024 notification: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the notification for recruitment to the various posts of Agniveervayu intake 01/2025 under the Agnipath scheme. Candidates who wish to serve the Indian Air Force have an opportunity to apply online. The registrations will start on January 17 and end on February 6. Candidates are advised to apply within the scheduled timeline.

A total of 3,500 vacancies will be filled through the recruitment drive. The candidates will be selected based on three phased stages: a computer-based test (CBT), physical fitness test (PFT), adaptability tests 1, 2, and medical examination. Candidates can check the eligibility, selection criteria, how to apply, and other details.

How to apply for IAF Agniveer 2024?

Visit the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Click on 'Air Force Agniveer Application Form' available on the homepage

Register yourself before proceeding to the application form

Fill out the application form after successful registration process

Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee

Take a printout of the admit card for future reference

IAF Agniveer 2024 Application Fee

While registering, the candidates will have to make a registration fee of Rs. Rs 550 in online mode to complete the application process.

Who is eligible for Agniveeryau Posts?

Science Subjects - Intermediate/10+2/ Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics, and English or Passed Three years of Diploma Courses OR Passed Two years of Vocational Courses with non-vocational subjects viz. Physics and Mathematics.

Other than Science Subjects: Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any stream/subjects or passed two years of Vocational Courses.

Age Limit - Candidates born between 02 January 2004 and 02 July 2007 (both dates inclusive) are eligible to apply.

What are the selection criteria?

The selection of the candidate will be based on a computer-based test (CBT), followed by the physical fitness test (PFT) and adaptability tests 1, 2, and medical examination.

How much salary will be provided?

Agniveervayu enrolled under this Scheme will be paid an Agniveer package of Rs. 30,000/- per month with a fixed yearly increment.